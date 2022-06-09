Plymouth Argyle launches project to fight poverty
A new project by Plymouth Argyle aims to fight poverty in the football club's home city.
The club said Project 35 would provide free meals for children from deprived areas in holidays, weekend hampers to families and food donation points at the stadium in the first year.
The Project 35 logo will also feature on the front of the club's shirts throughout the season.
Argyle said it was a chance to "give back to Plymouth".
The football club is working with longstanding club sponsors, the food firm Ginsters, on the project.
Organisers said the 35 in the scheme's title represented the percentage of children living in poverty in some Plymouth wards, according to the most recent pre-pandemic data from 2019.
The club said the project would "focus on tackling food poverty, as well as fuel poverty, and isolation".
It said: "Project 35 can respond and react to the dynamic needs of our local community - whether that be pandemic response, food redistribution, or housing and youth support."
They said families affected by poverty in the city would also receive educational support.
'Times are tough'
Andrew Parkinson, Argyle chief executive officer, said: "Project 35 is a chance for us at Argyle to give back to Plymouth after decades of unwavering support - through good times and bad.
"The club deeply understands its position in the city, and we have a responsibility to represent our people.
"The figures on child poverty are stark, and times are tough for a lot of families."
Organisers said year one would focus on food poverty, starting with a pledge from Ginsters to deliver 100,000 free lunches to local children in 2022/2023 via the Argyle Community Trust.
They said: "Ginsters will be providing a selection of their pasties and slices which include both meat and vegan options, alongside salad and fruit options to provide a balanced lunch."
