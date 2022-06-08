South Hams waste: Council meeting over bin collection concerns
A special meeting of South Hams District Council is being held later to try to resolve concerns over bin collections.
Some residents have had disruption to collections for more than two years.
Among the problems have been missed collections and the cancelling of garden waste collections.
Contractor FCC Environment has apologised and said it had been difficult recruiting staff, but it was committed to resolving the situation.
FCC took over responsibility for waste collections in the South Hams in April 2019.
Liberal Democrat councillor Julian Brazil said: "People are asking me, 'Why is it taking so long to sort out?'
"This is the main service that they (the council) provide to everyone and they are failing miserably."
Judy Pearce, Conservative leader of the council, said: "I cannot emphasise enough about how much it is our priority to get this sorted out.
"But it's not I'm afraid a quick fix.
"We've been working on it really really hard and things are beginning to move now."
A council spokesman said the authority had taken legal advice and had written to FCC "demanding that they rectify the situation as a matter of priority".
It said the problems had "gone on far too long and it urgently requires a resolution".
FCC said it "understands South Hams residents' frustration and annoyance with the continued disruption to the waste and recycling services".
It said: "We would like to sincerely apologise for the failure to deliver the service you expect and deserve."
The rate of staff absences was "an average" of 14% and staff recruitment had been "challenging", it said.
