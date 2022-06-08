Crediton fire: Mirrors warning after two flats gutted
A fire which severely damaged two flats was caused by sunlight reflected off a mirror, say firefighters.
Six appliances were called to the blaze in Crediton, Devon on Saturday, which ripped through both flats.
The cause was sunlight reflected by a mirror onto bedding or clothes, said Devon and Somerset Fire Service.
"Take care to ensure that mirrors and other glass objects are not left near windows or in direct sunlight at this time of year," said the service.
"It's rare but the results can be devastating.
"And as always, make sure you have working smoke detectors in case the worst happens."
No-one was reported injured in the fire.
