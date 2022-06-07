Plymouth Argyle tractor damage: Two boys arrested
- Published
Two boys have been arrested after intruders drove a tractor across Plymouth Argyle Football Club's pitch, causing extensive damage.
The vehicle, used by the League One side's grounds team, was driven over the Home Park ground in the early hours of Sunday.
It will cost thousands of pounds to repair the damage, police said.
Two boys, who are both under 16 and from the Plymouth area, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had been released under investigation while police enquiries continued.
On Sunday the club described the incident as "mindless destruction" and said the pitch was in an "early and crucial stage of renovation" ahead of next season.
