Dartmoor National Park's 'beauty to be promoted' in exhibitions
A collection of photographs and poems are to go on display to "promote Dartmoor's beauty".
Two free exhibitions will be held at The National Park Visitor Centre in Princetown in the hope they will improve understanding of the moor's "special qualities".
The events will showcase a 25-year collaboration between photographer Carol Ballenger and poet John Powls.
Dartmoor is the largest and highest upland in southern Britain.
Designated in 1951, Dartmoor was one of the first National Parks and is of international importance for its Bronze Age archaeology, blanket bogs, upland heaths and oak woods.
Rebecca Martin, Dartmoor National Park Authority's visitor services manager, said: "We're proud to promote Dartmoor's beauty and help improve understanding of its special qualities; art is a fantastic way of doing this."
Carol Ballenger's work is inspired by nature and has been exhibited widely including for the National Trust, The Royal Photographic Society and the Edinburgh Festival.
John Powl is an established writer whose work is influenced by the Romantic tradition and Dartmoor.
The first exhibition, Dartmoor Dreams - Early Work, runs from Tuesday 7 June to 1 September.
A second exhibition, called Dartmoor Dreams - New Work, will run at Make Southwest, Bovey Tracey, from 16 July until 23 August.
