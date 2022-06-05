Torbay crowds welcome back English Riviera Air Show

Paul Box
The Blades aerobatic team were among the displays as the air show returned

Thousands of spectators were treated to an aerobatic extravaganza as the English Riviera Air Show returned.

The event in Torbay, south Devon, drew in displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to the Red Arrows.

The show returned on Saturday and Sunday following a forced hiatus from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Red Arrows closed Saturday's show but were forced to cancel Sunday's due to poor visibility.

Paul Box
An RAF Chinook circles Torbay at the air show on Saturday

An RAF Chinook helicopter, a Pitts Special stunt plane and army parachutists also took part.

L/Cpl Dan Hurst, a member of the Prince of Wales Royal Regiment's parachute team, said: "It's good to be back, it's good to interact with crowds and it's good to show people not only what we do as a team, but what we do in general in the Army."

Paul Box
This pair in the crowd gave a nod to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations
Paul Box
Parachute displays included a team from the Army

