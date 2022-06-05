Torbay crowds welcome back English Riviera Air Show
- Published
Thousands of spectators were treated to an aerobatic extravaganza as the English Riviera Air Show returned.
The event in Torbay, south Devon, drew in displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to the Red Arrows.
The show returned on Saturday and Sunday following a forced hiatus from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Red Arrows closed Saturday's show but were forced to cancel Sunday's due to poor visibility.
An RAF Chinook helicopter, a Pitts Special stunt plane and army parachutists also took part.
L/Cpl Dan Hurst, a member of the Prince of Wales Royal Regiment's parachute team, said: "It's good to be back, it's good to interact with crowds and it's good to show people not only what we do as a team, but what we do in general in the Army."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.