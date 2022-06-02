Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations begin across Devon
- Published
Hundreds of people have been out across Devon celebrating the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Events have taken place in villages, towns and cities to mark 70 years since the Queen came to the throne.
In Keyham, Plymouth, four giant puppets were paraded through the streets followed by a tea party and disco.
In the village of Tipton St John there was a scarecrow competition, while Exeter hosted street parties.
About 50 beacons will also be lit across Devon later.
They are among about 3,000 beacons being set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in a tribute to the Queen.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.