Twelve fire crews at Torquay thatched roof blaze
Fire crews in Devon have spent the night tackling a large blaze at a thatched house.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 12 appliances were called to the property in Water Lane, in Shiphay, Torquay, after the alarm was raised at about 16:35 BST on Tuesday.
The fire caused a lot of smoke in the area, with nearby households told to close windows and doors.
Firefighters said they were allowing the fire to burn out.
Only two crews remained at the scene by 09:00.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, firefighters said.
