Scheme helping people in Devon at risk of type 2 diabetes
- Published
People in Devon at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes are getting help from a local initiative.
Healthier Devon helps people make small lifestyle improvements to benefit their health and prevent the condition.
The service was commissioned by Devon County Council as part of a wider NHS programme to support adults who want to improve their health and fitness.
Stuart Lord, lead wellbeing facilitator, said small changes could make "a big difference".
He said: "Modern living, ageing and also misconceptions about what's healthy can lead to being at risk, even if people are not overweight.
"We offer advice and support to encourage people to review habits, eat more healthily, increase their physical activity generally and address mental health issues like stress and anxiety."
Sue Strike said it was her support worker at the charity that kept her motivated.
"I don't think I could have done it without that... It wasn't a quick fix, it took me a long time and it was his constant motivating me that pushed me into doing it," she said.
The charity said more than 2,000 people had registered on to the Healthier Devon course since November 2018.
Richard Diwell has been on the programme for two years and is still working with the charity towards his healthier goals.
He said: "I'm still losing weight, I'm exercising more, I'm gardening more and I spend more time with my grandchildren and just generally feel so much better."
Those interested in the Devon programme have until the end of June 2022 to register.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.