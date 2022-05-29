Diesel clean-up after major superyacht fire in Torquay harbour
A clean-up operation has begun after a superyacht caught fire and sank in a marina, with about nine tonnes of diesel on board.
The cause of the fire on the 85ft (26m) boat at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, is currently being treated by police as unexplained.
Emergency services declared a major incident and officers evacuated a nearby beach and roads.
Contractors have been working to contain the fuel.
Karen Baxter, from the Environment Agency (EA), said the clean-up operation was being led by the Harbourmaster's Authority, supported by the EA.
"We understand there's probably around nine tonnes of diesel onboard the yacht," she said.
"Specialist contractors are being employed to put booms into place and try and keep the diesel as close as possible to the yacht.
"More specialist kit is being brought down from Bideford and we'll be working with the contractors to try and clean up as much diesel as we possibly can."
She added it was "too early to assess" what the impact of the spill would be on wildlife and water quality.
The boat, which police said broke from its mooring, was secured by the fire service near the marina's pier before it sank at about 16:00 BST.
Devon & Cornwall Police said no-one was reported injured but nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut "due to the levels of smoke and fumes".
A spokesperson for the force said: "The Harbourmaster supported by the Environmental Agency will look to safely recover the vessel in due course."
