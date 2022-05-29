A3072 Highampton crash: Man injured
A driver has suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" in a single-car crash.
Officers were called to the A3072 near Highampton, west Devon, at 03:00 BST on Saturday.
The crash involved a red Mitsubishi L200 and the male driver was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The Devon & Cornwall force said they were investigating the cause of the incident and were appealing for witnesses.
