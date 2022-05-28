Large fire breaks out on superyacht in Torquay harbour
A large fire has broken out on an 85ft (26m) superyacht moored in a marina.
Police were called to the blaze at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, at 12:10 BST on Saturday.
Members of the public described hearing a bang from the area, before seeing a huge plume of black smoke. No injuries have been reported, Devon & Cornwall Police added.
Emergency services have declared a major incident and officers have evacuated a nearby beach and roads.
The boat, which police say had broken from the mooring, has now been secured by the fire service near the pier.
Nearby residents have been urged by police to keep their doors and windows shut "due to the levels of smoke and fumes".
Joseph Barlow said he heard and saw the fire in a "surreal" experience when he was walking to the beach.
He said: "I heard a bang like a gun shot, from the harbour, followed by big plume of black smoke."
Mr Barlow said he then saw "a fire coming from the boat in the harbour" and that shortly after firefighters arrived and the area was cordoned off by police.
BBC Devon reporter Louise Mitchell said: "It looked like it was at the end of a pier - you could certainly see massive flames reaching up into the air and the plume of smoke was just enormous."
She said coastguards had been evacuating people from the area around Torre Abbey Meadows.
