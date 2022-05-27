Plymouth commission launches plan to tackle violence against women.
- Published
Fifteen recommendations to tackle violence against women have been made by a commission created after the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Bobbi-Anne was murdered in November after being attacked as she waited for a bus in the city.
The recommendations include changes in workplaces, schools and the police.
Rebecca Smith, chairperson of the Violence Against Women and Girls Commission said "enough is enough".
In a survey by the commission of 1,327 people in Plymouth, 89% said violence against women and girls was a problem.
"I have been overwhelmed by the amount of evidence that was put forward to the commission," said city councillor Ms Smith.
"We heard from women who have been subject to harassment or abuse at work, on social media, in the street or at home.
"Our recommendations are not a quick fix.
"But they mark the start of a journey that says 'enough is enough'."
Recommendations for change include:
- Training against sexist and misogynistic language at work and sports clubs
- Women and girls in schools will be supported to speak out against harassment abuse and violence.
- An annual programme of events for "open and honest conversations about sexism, misogyny, male violence and online harm and their impact on women and girls".
- Active promotion of safety and equality in schools.
- Agencies such as the police support women to report violence and abuse.
- "Easily accessible services" for women and girls who have been subjected to male violence and abuse.
- A Safe in Plymouth online information hub.
- A "refreshed focus" on women's safety with a review of public transport, street lighting and CCTV.
The commission included experts in domestic abuse, health improvement and child protection as well as Devon and Cornwall Police, Plymouth University, Plymouth City Council, Westcountry Schools Trust, Plymouth Live, Plymouth Women in Business and Plymouth City Bus.
Nazir Afzal, former Chief Crown Prosecutor for north west England, was an independent advisor.
He said the city "has had more than its fair share of violence against women and girls this past year and the terrible crimes are a reflection of the journey that all of us are on to eliminate these harms".
Car valeter Cody Ackland, 24, was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in jail for the murder of Bobbi-Anne.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.