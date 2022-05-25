Tiverton and Honiton by-election: Eight to stand in poll
- Published
Eight people are standing in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.
The Parliamentary poll was triggered by Conservative Neil Parish standing down.
Representatives from the three main political parties - the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats - are being fielded.
They will joined by candidates from the For Britain Movement, the Green Party, the Heritage Party, Reform UK and the UK Independence Party, the official list of candidates said.
The poll is due to be held on 23 June.
Candidates include:
- Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party
- Andy Foan - Reform UK
- Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats
- Helen Hurford - Conservative
- Liz Pole - Labour
- Frankie Rufolo - The For Britain Movement
- Ben Walker - UK Independence Party
- Gill Westcott - Green Party
All the candidates had to submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 GMT on 25 May.
A deposit of £500 was also required, which is returned if they get more than 5% of the votes in the election.
New applications to vote and to register for a new postal vote must be made by 8 June, Mid Devon District Council said.
More information on the by-election can be found on the council's website.
