Plymouth service remembers Merchant Navy sailors
- Published
A ceremony has been held in Plymouth to remember Merchant Navy sailors killed in the Falklands War and other conflicts.
Wreaths were laid during the gathering at the Merchant Navy Monument on the city's Hoe seafront.
The ceremony was held 40 years on from an attack on the SS Atlantic Conveyer, which saw 12 crew killed.
It also marked the deaths of 48 sailors during an attack on the RFA Sir Galahad two weeks later.
Non-military cargo vessels and tankers in the Merchant Navy were critical in keeping British armed forces supplied with food, fuel, weaponry and other equipment and vehicles during the Falklands War.
The Atlantic Conveyor was the first British merchant ship to be lost to enemy fire since World War Two when it was hit in a missile attack.
Christopher Spencer, chairman of the Plymouth Merchant Navy Association, said: "It was carrying spare aircraft; planes, helicopters and guys to do the work... It was a big loss."
Deputy Lord Mayor of Plymouth Chris Penberthy said the commemoration was "a really important day... to specifically remember the civilians who [supported] the task force".
The service also commemorated the loss of ships and sailors that were damaged or who perished in the Vietnam and Gulf wars.
A service has also been held in Liverpool to mark the Atlantic Conveyor's loss as it was Merseyside-registered.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.