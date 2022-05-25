Swimming pontoons installed in Plymouth Sound
- Published
Two new swimming pontoons have been installed in Plymouth Sound National Marine Park.
The additions inside the Tinside Beach swimming area come after a trial last summer of one smaller raft.
Council leader Richard Bingley said: "Wild swimming has grown rapidly in popularity and the eight-week trial period we ran with just one pontoon last year was a huge success.
"It's fantastic to be installing two bigger and better pontoons."
The council said 99% of swimmers surveyed welcomed the trial raft.
It said the new pontoons are about 60% bigger than last year and have a non-slip surface.
Mr Bingley said: "One of the main aims of the national marine park is to increase engagement with the ocean, and make it easier and safer for everyone to access the water, so that our residents and visitors can enjoy the significant health and wellbeing benefits that the sea provides."
The council said the pontoons were paid for by a grant worth £625,000 from the Getting Building Fund for a range of national marine park related projects.
It said the pontoons will be removed ahead of the winter storm season and safely stored for next year.
