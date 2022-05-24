Woman suffered life-threatening injures in crash
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which left a woman with life-threatening injures.
The woman, in her 50s, was driving a green Ford Fiesta on the A390 at West Taphouse, Cornwall on Friday.
She was taken to Derriford Hospital while a woman who was driving a white Citroen DS was treated for injuries at hospital in Truro.
Police would like to speak to a retired or off-duty fire officer who stopped to assist and may be a witness.
The crash happened at about 15:00 BST at the junction for Braddock Church between Lostwithiel and Dobwalls.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.