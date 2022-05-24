Transport schemes announced to tackle loneliness
- Published
A range of transport schemes have been announced to help combat loneliness and isolation.
Devon is to receive a government grant of £493,894 to fund the different projects.
It is part of a pilot which will aim to evaluate how transport policies might cut the number of people feeling lonely and encourage independent travel, the government said.
Over 55s and 16 to 24 year olds are being targeted.
The Devon project is one of 12 across the country which are part of the government's Tackling Loneliness with Transport (TLwT) initiative.
Schemes will range from one encouraging young people to travel on branch lines, to another which will provide staff to help over-55s better understand how to use travel systems, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Community grants will also be given to people in areas with limited or no public transport.
Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said loneliness was "all too prevalent in society today".
She said: "Transport is often forgotten about when implementing new ideas or programmes to help people, and it's sometimes also seen as a barrier to participation.
"We believe our initiatives will help our target audiences of the elderly and young adults, and also reach deeper into communities to help identify those who really need support."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.