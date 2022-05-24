Rowcroft Hospice in Torquay marks 40 years of care
- Published
A hospice has marked four decades of providing care to people in south Devon.
Rowcroft Hospice in Torquay cares for more than 2,000 people each year.
In 1941, the building was used as a convalescence home but ran out of money.
Forty-one years later, a community group acquired the building and created the hospice. Current CEO Mark Hawkins said it was a "special time" to thank staff and supporters.
He said: "We look back in awe at how far we've come as a hospice, and we look to the future with renewed determination, hope and passion to expand and enhance our care to continue to meet the diverse needs of our community for years to come."
Plans are due to be submitted next week to upgrade the in-patient unit from 12 to 14 beds and fundraising continues to create a nursing home on the site.
Keith Halle, whose wife and daughter benefitted from Rowcroft's end of life care, said when he visited the hospice it was like "coming home".
"Everyone who works here is so kind to you," he added.
For the past five weeks, Rebecca Robinson's father has been in care at the hospice following a head injury from a car accident 17 years ago.
"It's peaceful" and the "people are just so full of love", she said.
"My dad loves being outside, always has done, and they've got the facility to wheel his bed out to the terrace and he's there every day.
"Even though he's non-verbal now, you know he's really happy and he smiles. So, that's just very, very precious," she added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.