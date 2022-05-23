Tiverton and Honiton by-election: Businesswoman in for Labour
- Published
Businesswoman Liz Pole has been selected as the Labour candidate for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election in Devon on 23 June.
Ms Pole, who chairs the constituency Labour Party, said it was an"honour" to be chosen and said she would be a "champion for the local community".
The by-election was triggered when Tory Neil Parish stood down after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.
Mr Parish had said he was considering seeking re-election.
She said: "We are in a cost of living crisis, and, in Tiverton and Honiton, real wages will fall by £1,100 this year on average because of spiralling inflation.
"It's time we sent a clear message to Boris Johnson that enough is enough."
Mr Parish was MP for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency for 12 years, but resigned after twice viewing pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber.
Former head teacher Helen Hurford has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the poll.
The Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate is former Army officer Richard Foord.
