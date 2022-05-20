Tiverton and Honiton by-election: Ex-army major in for Lib Dems
The Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate for the forthcoming Tiverton and Honiton by-election.
Former army Major Richard Foord, from Uffculme, will be standing in the Devon by-election on 23 June.
The by-election was triggered when Tory Neil Parish stood down after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the party had a "mountain to climb", but it was "excited" about the "great candidate".
Mr Parish has said he is considering seeking re-election.
He was MP for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency for 12 years, but resigned after twice viewing porn on his phone in the chamber.
Mr Davey said the party had a "strong tradition" in the region, but added "clearly there are challenges" referencing the Conservatives securing a 24,239 majority at the 2019 General Election.
"We're excited, we've got a great candidate and we think there's a chance we could pull off a by-election shock," he said.
