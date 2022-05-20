Exmoor park receives plastic-free community status
- Published
Exmoor has become the first national park to receive a plastic-free status.
The title was awarded by the marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) to recognise the efforts made by people who live and work in the park to tackle throw away plastic.
More than 40 organisations across the national park committed to reducing their single-use plastic.
Community lead for Plastic Free Exmoor, Peter Hoyland, said the local support had been "tremendous".
He said he was "delighted" by the award which "would not have happened without a concerted effort by many".
"But the work doesn't stop now," he added. "The national park's journey towards eliminating single-use plastic has only just begun and in the coming months we will need more businesses and local groups to get involved if we are to maintain our accreditation."
More than 20 organisations in Exmoor also pledged to remove at least three types of single-use plastic from its business.
SAS plastic-free communities project manager Rachel Yates said: "It's great to see the work that Exmoor National Park has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to refill and reuse."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.