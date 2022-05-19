Exeter museum in 'historic' handover of regalia to tribal leader
- Published
A 19th Century tribal leader's regalia and other belongings have been handed to his Canadian descendants.
The collection, known as the Crowfoot Regalia, has been at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum in Exeter since 1878.
The museum agreed in 2020 to return the artefacts including a deer-hide necklace, a buckskin shirt, pair of leggings, a knife with feather bundle, two beaded bags and a horsewhip.
Chief Ouray Crowfoot, Siksika Nation chief, called it a "historic event".
In 2015, the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park made a request for the return of the items.
Chief Crowfoot and a delegation from the Siksika Nation in Canada were invited to the museum for an official handover.
"Bringing these items back home to Siksika is a historic event," said the chief.
"Many items left Siksika and other nations and were scattered across the globe.
"Now the tides are turning and these items are finding their way back home."
The regalia will be redisplayed in the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park in Alberta, a museum focussing on Siksika cultural heritage and the preservation of their way of life.
Councillor Laura Wright, Exeter City Council deputy leader, said she felt "very honoured" to see the collection "going back to where it should be".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.