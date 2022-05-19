Chinese community 'targeted' in Devon burglaries
Police investigating six burglaries in Devon believe they are linked and that suspects are targeting the Chinese community.
Properties in Kingsteignton, Tavistock, Chudleigh, Paignton, and two in Plymouth, between 29 April and 11 May were targeted.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses who saw three men wearing balaclavas and facemasks in a grey Mercedes Benz car.
It said people must "remain viglant".
Det Sgt Martin Key said: "We believe the suspects specifically targeted members of the Chinese community.
"I want to reassure everyone in South Devon, especially those from the Chinese community, that we are working hard to identify and bring to justice the suspects involved in these offences.
"It is important that we keep an eye on our neighbours' properties, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as soon as possible."
In some of the burglaries a "substantial" amount of money and jewellery was taken.
Police are investigating incidents in:
- Mulberry Close, Paignton
- Town Mill Gardens, Tavistock
- Broadway Avenue, Kingsteignton
- Albert Road, Plymouth
- Lawn Drive, Chudleigh
- Tamar Way, Plymouth
