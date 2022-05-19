People asked to report Devon deer sightings for survey
- Published
People in Devon are being asked to report any sightings of deer as part of a national survey.
The Mammal Society is hoping the information will create a more accurate picture of deer population numbers, and where they are found.
People are being asked to submit their findings on the Mammal Society website by 22 May.
The society wants to get a better understanding of how all six species of UK deer are distributed.
Red deer and roe deer are native to the UK, with fallow, sika, muntjac and Chinese water deer all introduced since the 11th Century.
Only the Chinese water deer does not live in Devon.
Ian Egerton, from the Devon Biodiversity Record Centre, said: "We are particularly keen for records to be sent in for the non-native species, muntjac and sika deer, which we think are more widespread than our limited records show.
"Deer are often seen on the roads in May, as young bucks are dispersing."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.