Devon man refused hotel refund after partner died
A man was refused a refund for a birthday stay at a Premier Inn after his partner he was booked in with died.
Martin Hayward, 70, of Buckfastleigh, Devon, said the hotel in St Austell, Cornwall told him he should either come on his own or with another partner.
He said the hotel's response after the death of partner Carole Millman, 79, was "unbelievable".
The BBC contacted Premier Inn which apologised to Mr Hayward and sent him a full refund.
Mr Hayward booked the stay in St Austell, Cornwall for 1 and 2 July to mark his 70th birthday but Ms Millman died of a heart attack on 10 May, about a week after the room was booked.
He called the hotel and asked for a refund of the £254.50 for the room but said he was told he was not due a refund because it was more than 24 hours after he booked and he should instead either come on his own or with another partner.
"I thought I had somewhat mitigating circumstances," he said.
Mr Hayward said he had known Ms Millman for 20 years and they had recently become partners.
"I was in shock after losing Carole and I was being told to bring another woman," he said.
"I do not have a string of other ladies waiting for me."
Mr Hayward said the hotel should have "bent the rules" and given him a refund in light of the tragic event.
Premier Inn said in a statement: "We are sorry for Mr Hayward's loss and extend our sympathies at this terribly sad time.
"Our St Austell team thought they were doing the right thing by assuring Mr Hayward he would still be able to use his non-refundable standard-rate booking should he wish to do so, but clearly this should have been handled differently and escalated to our central guest team who have the capability to arrange refunds in such exceptional circumstances.
"We apologise for any upset caused and are pleased to refund the booking in full."
