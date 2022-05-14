A38 crash: Man charged with murder after motorcyclist's death
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Plymouth.
David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, died on Thursday following the incident on the A38 near St Budeaux, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Benjamin Parry, 42, from Devonport, Plymouth, has been charged with murder, the force said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later.
Police previously said the crash involved a van and a motorbike.
