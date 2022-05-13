Devon road blocked by ongoing Lapford fire
A car fire has broken out in a mid-Devon village and spread to a domestic building.
Five fire engines and an incident command unit were called to the scene on the A377 at Lapford, near Crediton, shortly after 14:00 BST.
Firefighters have removed roof slates in order to try and extinguish it from above with two hose reel jets and three main jets.
The fire has spread across two floors in the private property.
An aerial appliance is on its way from Exeter to assist.
The road is blocked in both directions, with police asked to close it.
The fire is currently ongoing.
