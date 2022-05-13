Fatal crash confirmed after Plymouth road shut overnight
- Published
A man has died in a fatal road crash in Plymouth, police have confirmed.
The A38 between the B3413 St Budeaux and the A386 was closed on Thursday evening following the crash involving a van and a motorbike.
A 59-year-old motorcyclist from Plymouth was declared dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Police said they arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of failure to stop, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and death by dangerous driving.
A police spokesperson said: "Following police enquiries, we located a white Ford Transit van that we believe could be connected to this matter in the Marlborough Street area of Devonport in Plymouth."
Police investigating the crash called for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
The A38 was reopened at 10:00 BST on Friday morning.
