Torbay bids for £750k to cut Torquay antisocial behaviour
Torbay Council is to bid for £750,000 to fund work to cut antisocial behaviour in Torquay, it has said.
It could mean more CCTV in the town centre, 24-hour street lighting, and help to "enhance the safety of women".
The initiative was a collaboration between the council, Devon and Cornwall Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, officials said.
The bid to the government was due to be submitted on Friday and the result due in June, the council said.
If the bid was successful, money would also go towards "supporting initiatives in our night-time economy to enhance the safety of women and girls", the council said.
Council deputy leader Darren Cowell said: "Now that lockdowns have finished and the weather is getting better, people will understandably want to be out and about in our town centres in the evenings more.
"It's vital they feel safe, particularly women and girls, which is why we're applying for this funding."
Christine Carter, council cabinet member for corporate and community services, said the authority was committed to making Torbay a "safe place" and it wanted to hear from members of the public in a survey that was under way.
The survey, on the Torbay Council website, is open until Sunday.
