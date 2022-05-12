Exmouth community shop and café opens its doors to public
- Published
Volunteers have transformed what used to be a toilet and kitchen block into a shop and café for the community.
Parracombe Community Trust decided to take on the project after Exmouth's village shop shut several years ago.
The shop has been created by volunteers and will be run by volunteers, with 34 staff being trained to serve behind the counter.
Residents have assisted the build by raising more than £70,000 through shares in the enterprise.
The Pavilion Stores and Café began trading on Thursday.
Co-manager Teresa Tucker said: "It's a great feeling to be helping launch the community shop and the café is every bit as important because it's somewhere our customers can meet to have a natter and catch-up anytime during the day."
Another manager Felicity Cross added: "We have a wonderful community and I'm so looking forward to getting more involved and helping the shop and café grow into something very special."
