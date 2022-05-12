Exeter City Council deal to acquire Guildhall shopping centre
Exeter City Council has confirmed a deal has been completed to acquire the Guildhall shopping centre.
The council said the shopping centre will continue as a key retail, food and drink destination.
However in the longer term, the site could include some residential housing alongside retail units and restaurants.
Phil Bialyk, Labour leader of the council, said it was a "golden opportunity" and the authority "wants to invest in it".
The council confirmed although housing may be considered, purpose-built student accommodation has been ruled out.
Mr Bialyk said: "We see it as a golden opportunity and we want to invest in it. We want to maintain and improve its current use.
"Eventually, in the future, it could come forward for some residential use, and when that happens we want it under the control of the council.
"We want a thriving city centre for people to enjoy, with great shops and restaurants together with urban and sustainable living to support the vibrancy and sustainability of our fantastic city centre."
The city council did not say how much had been spent on acquiring the site.
