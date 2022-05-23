Prosecuting Guernsey bus terminal drinkers 'a last resort'
Prosecuting people drinking alcohol at a bus terminus will be a "last resort", Guernsey Police have said.
It comes as the area is being made an alcohol free zone from 1 June in an attempt to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Acting Ch Insp Tom Marshall said: "The police will always take a proportionate response in relation to how we deal with it."
He said the first step would be to ask drinkers "to dispose of the alcohol".
Mr Marshall added: "Obviously if people won't take that advice on board, we have got some options around prosecution; but that would very much be a last resort for us."
