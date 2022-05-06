A30 closed near Honiton, Devon, due to multi-vehicle crash
- Published
A main road in and out of the south west of England has been closed due to a serious crash involving several vehicles.
Police said three people had been taken to hospital following a crash on the A30 near Honiton, Devon.
Highways England said the road had been closed in both directions due to "a multiple vehicle collision".
The force said the extent of any injuries was not yet known.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash at about 15:10 BST.
Heavy traffic is being reported in both directions on the A30 around Monkton, with police asking drivers to avoid the area.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.