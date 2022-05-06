Excitement building ahead of Dartmoor Ten Tors
- Published
Hundreds of teenagers are gathering on Dartmoor for the return of one of England's biggest outdoor adventure events.
The Ten Tors has been cancelled for the last two years because of Covid-19 and this will be the 60th time it has been held.
About 2,700 young people are taking part in the Ten Tors and the Jubilee Challenge, which start on Saturday.
Teams have been arriving since midday on Friday.
About 300 participants are taking part in the Jubilee Challenge which is for young people with special physical or educational needs.
The majority of the teams who enter Ten Tors are from schools and youth groups from across the South West.
These include scout groups, sports and ramblers' teams and Armed Forces cadet units, all of whom have trained for several months.
Those teenagers taking part will trek over 35, 45 or 55-mile (56km, 72km or 88km) routes, relying on their navigational skills and carry all their food, water, bedding and other essentials.
The challenge must be completed as a team and without any help from adults, including camping out overnight on the moor.
