Covid drug treatments busier than expected in Torbay
Drug treatments for high-risk Covid patients have been ten times busier than expected in south Devon.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said it had assessed more than 1,300 people since December 2022 under the Covid Medicines Delivery Service.
The service makes neutralising monoclonal antibodies (nMABs) or antiviral treatments available for non-hospitalised people at high risk.
Health bosses said the treatments were "extremely effective".
A seven-day service is in place, which works with people referred to the health service to see if they need treatment.
Dr Joanne Watson, director of infection prevention and control at the trust, said: "Our data shows that the new treatments are extremely effective in helping people recover well at home as well as shortening the severity and length of their illness.
"These treatments are new for COVID and are being rapidly deployed for those people at risk."
Dr Kate Lissett, deputy medical director, said the treatments were "specifically for those who have been identified as being at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid, or being admitted to hospital".
Since December, 300 people have been treated with oral antivirals and 80 people have attended for infusions.
More information about the treatments can be found on the NHS England website.
