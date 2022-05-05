Max Woosey: Charity camping boy receives British Empire Medal
- Published
Charity camper 12-year-old Max Woosey has collected his British Empire Medal (BEM) for raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.
Max, from Braunton, Devon, has spent two years camping and has raised nearly £800,000 for the North Devon Hospice.
He was awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours List and collected his medal from the Royal Marines base at Lympstone, Devon.
He is one of the youngest holders of a BEM.
Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, Max said: "It's been a great adventure. I've not regretted any part of it."
His mother, Rachael Woosey, said she was "incredibly proud" of her son's achievements.
She said: "He has been out there in all weathers and just won't come in."
Max has no plans to end his camping experience.
Mrs Woosey said: "As long as he is enjoying it I think we need to just let him do his thing."
Lord Lieutenant of Devon David Fursdon presented the BEM.
The official BEM citation says the award is "for services to fundraising for the North Devon Hospice during Covid-19".
Max started sleeping in his garden on 29 March 2020 after being inspired by a family friend who died of cancer.
Rick Abbott gave Max a tent, and told him to "go have an adventure".
The youngest person to have received a BEM is thought to be 11-year-old Tobias Weller, who featured in the 2022 New Years Honours.
Max organised a worldwide camp-out for children to celebrate overcoming a year of Covid.
He used the one-year anniversary to raise awareness that many children across the globe have found lockdown and Covid tough to cope with.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.