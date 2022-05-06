Plymouth election results 2022: City council under no overall control
Plymouth City Council remains under no overall control after elections were held on Thursday.
A third of the seats on the 57-seat council were up for election.
Before the election, Labour had 23 seats, the Conservatives held 22 and there were 12 Independents, nine of whom previously sat as Conservatives and three former Labour councillors.
Now Labour has 24 seats and the Conservatives also have 24, with eight Independents and one Green councillor.
