Exeter election results 2022: Labour remains in control of council
Labour remains in control of Exeter City Council.
A third of the seats on the 39-seat council were up for election on Thursday.
Previously Labour had a majority of 28, Conservatives held 18 and the Liberal Democrats and Greens had two each, with one Independent and four vacant.
Now Labour holds 26 seats, Conservatives have five, Liberal Democrats have two, Green have five and Independents have one.
Labour won 12 of the 17 seats being contested and lost two seats overall.
The Green Party gained three new seats which were taken from Labour with two in Heavitree and one in St Davids.
