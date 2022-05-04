Pedestrian killed in Torquay was 'in prime of life'
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car was "in the prime of his life" according to his family.
Police named the man as Nathan Lee, 46, from Torquay.
His family released a joint statement saying Mr Lee would be "in our hearts forever".
Mr Lee was hit at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday on Barton Hill Road in Torquay and died from his injuries in hospital shortly afterwards.
The family said: "Nathan was a most devoted, loving and caring son, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
"Nathan was in the prime of his life, a truly great person. He was shining so brightly and, like a candle, was snuffed out with one blow.
"We love you with all our hearts."
A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.
The woman, from Torquay, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
