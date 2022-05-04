MP Neil Parish who watched porn in Commons resigns
- Published
An MP who admitted watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons has formally resigned.
Neil Parish, Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, admitted twice watching porn in the chamber.
The Treasury released a statement to say it had accepted his resignation.
It said: "The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Neil Quentin Gordon Parish to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead."
Appointing an MP to the position is one of the mechanisms used to allow them to resign from their office.
Reports emerged that an MP had been seen watching porn on the Commons benches in the days leading up to Mr Parish's admission.
He then came forward, admitting he had twice watched pornography in the chamber.
He said the first time was accidental after looking at a tractor website, but the second time - in the House of Commons - was deliberate.
He said "I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind," and described it as a "moment of madness".
