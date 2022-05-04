Devon council to build first affordable homes in 25 years
South Hams District Council is building rental properties to tackle the lack of affordable homes in the area.
Work has begun on eight new homes at St Ann's Chapel, which will be low cost to heat and run.
To mark the start of the building works, councillors attended an official ground-breaking event at the site near Bigbury-on-Sea.
The decision to develop new properties came after the council declared a housing crisis in September.
Councillor Judy Pearce, leader of South Hams District Council said: "We're thrilled that for the first time in a very long time, we can deliver our own affordable housing for local people.
"The success of these schemes are helped enormously by the great working partnerships with community groups."
As the properties are completed, they will be available for the public to register interest to rent them.
