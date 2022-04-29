Police appeal after assault on Plymouth Hoe
Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a fight involving a weapon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Plymouth Hoe at about 17:45 BST on Thursday.
One person was treated for injuries to their hand and a man in his late teens was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The man remains in custody and police urged witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
