'Significant rise' in sexual offences reporting in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
Reports of sexual offences in Devon and Cornwall have risen by 20%, according to new figures.
Officers say the figure relates to more people coming forward to report such crimes in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder in London.
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell said the force "welcomed that reporting" and wanted to know about offending in its communities.
The force has the third lowest crime rate of the 42 in England and Wales.
The figures from the Office for National Statistics also showed the number of crimes per head increased by nearly 6% in the 12 months to December.
The force said it was partly due to crime returning to pre-lockdown levels.
'Greater inclination'
Speaking about the figures to the BBC, DCC Colwell said they were seeing "a significant increase" in the reporting of sexual offences including rape.
"A lot of that is driven or from events of the last couple of years, nationally, so we have seen since March 2021, which was unfortunately the month or the horrific murder of Sarah Everard in London, a much greater inclination for people to report issues around sexual violence to us," he said.
"We welcome that reporting, we want to know about it but I don't believe it represents a significant increase in offending with our communities."
DCC Colwell added that it was a "sad and truthful fact" that women and girls face issues within local communities.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.