Former Debenhams building plans to be discussed by residents
- Published
Residents and businesses in Torbay can have their say on new proposals put forward to transform a former shop on the harbourside.
The plans would see the empty Debenhams site in Torquay demolished and replaced with a south facing square.
The building would provide space for about five leisure retail units and 16 residential units.
The chair of Torquay Town Board said he hoped it would create a "vibrant town centre".
As part of the consultation process, members of the public and businesses are invited to attend an exhibition event to ask questions.
It will take place on 28 April between 14:30 and 19:30 BST at the former Debenhams shop on the Strand.
'Attractive location'
Torbay Council purchased the site in 2020 as part of its plans to regenerate Torquay's town centre.
Councillor Swithin Long said the Strand and harbourside were "key locations" in the town centre and it was important it was seen as "an attractive location".
The cabinet member of economic regeneration, tourism and housing for Torbay Council added: "Town centres up and down the country are changing, this development allows for us to be progressive in our thinking to create an attractive place to visit, spend time, as well as live and invest."
Vince Flower, chair of Torquay Town Board, said: "Torquay's Town Investment Plan (TIP) focuses on delivering a more vibrant town centre through the redevelopment of key town centre sites for mixed uses and public realm schemes."
He said it would "create new jobs, encourage business growth and attract new businesses to the area".
The consultation is open from Tuesday and closes at midnight on 5 May.
