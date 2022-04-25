Firefighters tackle blaze at industrial unit in Totnes
- Published
A fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Devon.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed eight appliances were at the scene at Babbage Road, Totnes on Monday evening.
A spokesperson confirmed the fire, which was believed to have started shortly before 20:10 BST, began at the unit of soup firm Tideford Organics.
They said the fire was "well contained" and crew were using breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.
