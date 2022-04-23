Ilfracombe fire investigation starts
An investigation has begun into how a huge fire started in a large derelict seaside building.
About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze in Torrs Park Road, Illfracombe, Devon through the night on Friday.
There were fears the building could collapse so structural engineers carried out assessments on Saturday, the fire service said.
No one was hurt in the blaze, a spokesperson for Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said.
Rod Donovan, an Ilfracombe councillor, said he believed neighbouring flats had been affected which were a combination of residential and holiday lets.
He added that the building was owned by a landlady who lived abroad.
"It was a lovely building...It's basically a shell now," he said.
