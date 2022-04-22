Ilfracombe: Blaze rips through seaside building
Fire has ripped through a large derelict building in a Devon seaside town.
A number of firefighters are tackling the blaze in Torrs Park Road, Ilfracombe.
Pictures from the scene show the building belching smoke and flames and the roof has collapsed.
Eight fire pumps, a water bowser and a turntable ladder from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have been at the scene since 16:00 BST.
There have been no reports of casualties.
