Parking charges in East Devon to double
- Published
Parking charges in a number of car parks in East Devon are set to increase, the council has confirmed.
From Monday tariffs will double to £2 an hour at nine council sites across four towns in the area.
Car parks in other prime locations in the district will raise also their fees by 50%, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the increases would raise £1.1m for the council to use on other services.
Councillor Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said after 12 years of no increases to most car parks, the local authority found it "necessary" to raise prices.
Councillors said inflation and the introduction of VAT on car parking charges had eaten into the income generated from parking.
EDDC said the move allowed the cabinet to restructure the council's revenue budget, allocating an extra £737,000 for staffing.
Prices will be capped at £8 for a day's parking for non-residents, or those without a permit, while the £2 winter offer will continue in all car parks from 1 November to 31 March.
Councillor Paul Arnott, leader of East Devon District Council, said it was providing an "outstanding offer to local people for year round permits".
Beer Central, Exmouth Queen's Drive, Queens Drive Echelon, Exmouth Foxholes, Exmouth Beach Gardens, Budleigh Lime Kiln and Sidmouth Ham (East and West) parking sites will be affected as they are considered prime tourist hotspots by EDDC.
Some other car parks classed as prime locations by EDDC will also raise their fees by 50% to £1.50 an hour.
These will be at Sidmouth Roxburgh, Ham (East and West), Manor Road, Mill Street and Manor Pavilion Exmouth Imperial Road, Imperial Recreation Ground, London Inn, Honiton Lace Walk, King Street and New Street (North and South), Fore Street Budleigh Salterton Rolle Mews.
To reduce the impact on local residents, councillors said they had agreed to create £10 per month parking permits for residents who pay council tax.
The cost of annual permits will also rise to £120 per year from April.
