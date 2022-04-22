Firefighters tackling blaze on industrial estate in Exeter
- Published
A large fire has broken out on an industrial estate.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six appliances were at the scene of an ongoing blaze at Marsh Barton industrial estate, Exeter.
A post on Danes Castle fire station's Facebook page showed a video of a large amount of smoke billowing from behind a building and urged people to avoid the area.
It also added that residents should keep their windows and doors closed.
The exact location of the fire is not yet clear.
